Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Trimmed by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average of $85.68. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $60.69 and a one year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

