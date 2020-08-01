EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EuroDry Ltd. is an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes. EuroDry Ltd. is based in Marousi, Greece. “

Get EuroDry alerts:

EDRY has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EuroDry in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Shares of EuroDry stock opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.78. EuroDry has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $8.69.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.47). EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $5.07 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EuroDry will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

EuroDry Company Profile

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.