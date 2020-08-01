Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

ETON has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 7.48. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $7.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 million. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

