Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.52 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.14.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $197.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.79. Estee Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $220.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $191.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $360,339.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,430 shares of company stock worth $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

