Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Argus reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.53 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $98.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,541,310,000 after buying an additional 3,614,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,403,058 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,637,000 after buying an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,612,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $631,951,000 after buying an additional 916,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.9% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $527,971,000 after buying an additional 449,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

