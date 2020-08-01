Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

SMBC stock opened at $21.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $203.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $39.05.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $266,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the second quarter worth $101,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 66.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,579 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg A. Steffens bought 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,773,491.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Weishaar bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $52,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $68,094. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $126,880. Company insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

