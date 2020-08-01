Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameris Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $23.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,521,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2,745.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 488,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after buying an additional 471,618 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,755,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 258.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after buying an additional 346,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

