Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Starbucks Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the coffee company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $76.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.29. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $98.14. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,695.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

