Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comstock Resources Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources Inc (NYSE:CRK) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $225.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million.

CRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.72.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.36 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

In other Comstock Resources news, Director Jim L. Turner bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $354,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 164,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,943.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO M Jay Allison bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,301,354.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 140,000 shares of company stock worth $663,250. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 503,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 70,897 shares during the period. Arosa Capital Management LP increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 344,702 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 195,426 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 28,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comstock Resources by 377.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,333 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 198,669 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.