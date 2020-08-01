Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $861.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $861.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.
EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.16.
Shares of EQIX opened at $785.48 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $787.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.15 and a 200-day moving average of $653.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.
In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Equinix
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
