Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) PT Raised to $861.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $725.00 to $861.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.61% from the stock’s current price.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus increased their target price on Equinix from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Equinix from $754.00 to $883.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $765.16.

Shares of EQIX opened at $785.48 on Thursday. Equinix has a 1 year low of $477.87 and a 1 year high of $787.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $714.15 and a 200-day moving average of $653.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.41.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.47, for a total value of $916,576.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,197,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total transaction of $41,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,707 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Equinix by 2,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 68 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

