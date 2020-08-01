Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $162.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $982.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.62 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Cfra reduced their target price on Equifax from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $163.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.81.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

