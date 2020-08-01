EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,798,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,574,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,267,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total value of $4,071,508.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,932.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $290.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.72, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.31. EPAM Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $290.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.77.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

