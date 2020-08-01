EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $267.54

EP Global Opportunities Trust PLC (LON:EPG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.54 and traded as low as $260.00. EP Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at $262.00, with a volume of 6,063 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 267.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 269.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.34.

About EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG)

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

