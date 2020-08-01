Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.11, but opened at $18.48. Enterprise Products Partners shares last traded at $17.62, with a volume of 8,686,373 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $197,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

