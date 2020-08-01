Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.12% of Entergy worth $22,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth about $170,268,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 177,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

ETR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Entergy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus raised shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.