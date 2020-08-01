Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.82, but opened at $6.67. Energy Transfer LP Unit shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 355,020 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

