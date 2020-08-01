Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in shares of Enel Chile SA – (NYSE:ENIC) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,143.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,983,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341,345 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $2,637,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Chile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 702,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 152,004 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Enel Chile by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 139,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENIC opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. Enel Chile SA – has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $809.17 million for the quarter.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

