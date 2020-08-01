Encompass Health Corp to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now forecasts that the company will earn $3.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.71.

Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

