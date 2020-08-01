Encompass Health Corp Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Encompass Health in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on EHC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.