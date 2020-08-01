Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Enable Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. R. F. Lafferty lowered Enable Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Enable Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.56. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.92 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 168,824 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $188,510,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.