Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Emerald Expositions Events had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 200.06%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. On average, analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $2.72 on Friday. Emerald Expositions Events has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Emerald Expositions Events in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Emerald Expositions Events from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.78 to $2.83 in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerald Expositions Events from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerald Expositions Events presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.81.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.