Emcor Group (EME) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Emcor Group to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emcor Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EME opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Emcor Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $93.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Emcor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

