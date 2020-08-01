Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from $11.50 to $12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.61.

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $8.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.66. Element Fleet Management has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

