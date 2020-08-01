Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.33

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2020 // Comments off

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and traded as low as $77.36. Elecosoft shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 15,508 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $64.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.60.

Elecosoft Company Profile (LON:ELCO)

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Elecosoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elecosoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.