Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $81.33

Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.33 and traded as low as $77.36. Elecosoft shares last traded at $77.50, with a volume of 15,508 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

The company has a market cap of $64.58 million and a PE ratio of 23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.60.

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

