El Pollo LoCo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,218 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,053% compared to the average daily volume of 279 call options.

LOCO opened at $19.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get El Pollo LoCo alerts:

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of El Pollo LoCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOCO. BidaskClub upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo LoCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo LoCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.