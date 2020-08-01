El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Trading Up 0.5% Following Earnings Beat

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.12, approximately 20,418 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 251,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $198,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,614.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market cap of $603.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.66.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

