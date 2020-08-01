El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Up 0.5% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO)’s share price rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $17.12, approximately 20,418 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 251,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.64 million. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOCO shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of El Pollo LoCo from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CL King started coverage on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, Director Samuel N. Borgese sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,600 shares of company stock valued at $474,560. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in El Pollo LoCo by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $603.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

About El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

