Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Edison International worth $25,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,082,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,702,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,629,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,531,256,000 after purchasing an additional 518,437 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 42.3% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,319,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,746 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,132,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,350,000 after purchasing an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

EIX opened at $55.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.81. Edison International has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.26%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.