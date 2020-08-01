Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX) Insider Acquires A$13,800.00 in Stock

Eclipx Group Ltd (ASX:ECX) insider Trevor Allen purchased 10,000 shares of Eclipx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,452.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33. Eclipx Group Ltd has a 1-year low of A$0.37 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of A$1.90 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 316.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.07.

Get Eclipx Group alerts:

Eclipx Group Company Profile

Eclipx Group Limited provides vehicle fleet leasing, fleet management, and diversified financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in four segments: Australia Commercial, Australia Consumer, Grays, and New Zealand Commercial. It offers vehicle fleet leasing and management, commercial equipment finance and leasing, novated leasing, consumer finance for cars, medium term rental, auctioneering and valuation, and corporate and consumer asset backed finance services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.