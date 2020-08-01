eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “B+” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $55.28 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $41.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 380.5% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 131.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

