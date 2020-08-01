Eastman Chemical (EMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Eastman Chemical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EMN opened at $74.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.66. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $83.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 37.03%.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

