Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 9th

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Dunkin Brands Group has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dunkin Brands Group has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.

Shares of DNKN opened at $68.73 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Dunkin Brands Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

