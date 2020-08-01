Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on September 9th

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.403 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.
Dunkin Brands Group has increased its dividend by an average of 25.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Dunkin Brands Group has a payout ratio of 62.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to earn $3.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.4%.
Shares of DNKN opened at $68.73 on Friday. Dunkin Brands Group has a 52-week low of $38.51 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its 200-day moving average is $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNKN shares. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Dunkin Brands Group from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.
In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.
