DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 401.1% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in DTE Energy by 852.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

DTE opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average is $111.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.29%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

