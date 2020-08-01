Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) Downgraded by Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Dream Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of C$8.08 and a 1-year high of C$9.49.

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$56.55 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

