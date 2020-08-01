Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) vs. Global Cord Blood (NASDAQ:CO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Global Cord Blood shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Draftkings and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 38.57% 12.64% 6.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Draftkings and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 2.42 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Draftkings and Global Cord Blood, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 1 11 0 2.92 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Draftkings currently has a consensus target price of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 32.81%. Given Draftkings’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Draftkings is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Draftkings on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).

