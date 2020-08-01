Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.15, for a total transaction of $1,005,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.80, for a total transaction of $467,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised shares of Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $386.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

