Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Short Interest Update

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 30th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 114.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,907 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $44,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 63.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $6,435,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Dollar General from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.