Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 84.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.21.

Shares of DG stock opened at $190.40 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,007.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

