Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Receives $4.19 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $8.00 to $2.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The company has a market cap of $942.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $442.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.46 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,911,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,298,000 after buying an additional 237,216 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 128,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

