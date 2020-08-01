Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DSCV. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($7.94) to GBX 585 ($7.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 626.20 ($7.71).

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 594 ($7.31) on Thursday. Discoverie Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 610 ($7.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 551.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.37 million and a PE ratio of 36.00.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

