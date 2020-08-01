Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) PT Raised to GBX 700

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV) had its target price lifted by Peel Hunt from GBX 580 ($7.14) to GBX 700 ($8.61) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 645 ($7.94) to GBX 585 ($7.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Discoverie Group from GBX 500 ($6.15) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Discoverie Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 626.20 ($7.71).

LON:DSCV opened at GBX 594 ($7.31) on Thursday. Discoverie Group has a one year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a one year high of GBX 610 ($7.51). The company has a market cap of $531.37 million and a P/E ratio of 36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 551.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 521.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

