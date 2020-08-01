Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

NYSE:DIN opened at $45.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day moving average of $52.98. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $104.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.72.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dine Brands Global by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 511,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after buying an additional 27,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $6,708,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $18,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

