Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Short Interest Up 22.8% in July

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 788,200 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 642,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,827 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 173.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 65,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,828 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $11.74 on Friday. Dime Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $395.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $51.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.99 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

