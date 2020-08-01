DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.00

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $159.00 and last traded at $158.57, with a volume of 4964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $993.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.10 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $387,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,452.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,113,723. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

