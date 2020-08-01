Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 42,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,287,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.