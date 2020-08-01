Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.16, approximately 42,182 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,287,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.10 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 797.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 758,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

