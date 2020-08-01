Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,025 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 22,463 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 286.5% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $45.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.61. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $49.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.60.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The sporting goods retailer reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.38.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

