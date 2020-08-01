DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Earns Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($20.67) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.73) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.10) target price on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.30 ($18.31).

ETR:DIC opened at €11.00 ($12.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.35 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.86. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($19.55).

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

