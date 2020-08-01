Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Diamondback Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FANG opened at $39.86 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FANG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $96.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,395.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

