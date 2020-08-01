Deutsche Bank Increases Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 1,200 ($14.77) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEIR. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Monday, June 29th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weir Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,450 ($17.84) to GBX 850 ($10.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Weir Group from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,263 ($15.54).

Shares of WEIR opened at GBX 1,196.50 ($14.72) on Thursday. Weir Group has a twelve month low of GBX 10.44 ($0.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,640 ($20.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,092.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,084.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.17.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, Oil & Gas, and Flow Control. The Minerals segment engineers pumps, valves, rubber, crushers, screen media systems, screens, hose and pipe pools, centrifuges, pontoons and barges, hydrocyclones, wear linings, mill liners, feeders, conveyors, and washers; and offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for mining, and oil sands markets.

