Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) PT Set at €6.70 by Independent Research

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) received a €6.70 ($7.53) price target from equities researchers at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.74% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.42) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($8.65) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €6.33 ($7.11).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

FRA DBK opened at €7.59 ($8.53) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.48. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($13.89) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($20.78).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.